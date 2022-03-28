POCO announces POCO X4 Pro 5G in India; starts at INR 18,999

After the launch of the POCO M4 Pro 5G, POCO India has finally announced the POCO X4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone has been launched in India via an online launch event. The POCO X4 Pro 5G is a pretty good smartphone with specifications such as a 6.67-inches FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, the same chipset that power-ups the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India.

POCO X4 Pro 5G; Specifications and Price

The POCO X4 Pro 5G features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, a contrast ratio of 4,500,000:1, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset powers the device, which is paired with up to 8GB of DDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It can charge the battery to 100 percent in 41 minutes.

The X4 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary wide sensor, an 8MP secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a front-facing camera with a resolution of 16MP. It also has Dynamic RAM Expansion, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR Blaster, and dual stereo speaker support. Out of the box, the device will run MIUI 13, which is based on Android 11.

It will be available in Laser Blue, Laser Black and POCO Yellow colour variants. The device will be available in India in three different storage variants: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB and is priced at INR 18,999, INR 19,999 and INR 21,999 respectively. It will be available to purchase in India starting 5th April 2022 on Flipkart.