POCO C40 comes with lesser-known JLQ chipset instead of Qualcomm

We expected the POCO C40 to come with Snapdragon 680, but Xiaomi surprised us. POCO C40 will come with a JLQ branded chipset. This is bad news for us because JLQ is a lesser-known and this will be first global phone with JLQ chipset. We had high hopes for the POCO C40 because it was supposed to be a mid-range POCO smartphone with a midrange Snapdragon processor. However, it looks like we’ll be getting a entry-level JLQ brand chipset instead. This is disappointing news because JLQ is not as well-known as Snapdragon even as UNISOC. While the JLQ chipset may be capable of delivering good performance, we don’t have enough information about this chipset.

You may be wondering what kind of chipset the new POCO C40 will have. Well, thanks to a recent Geekbench test, we now know that it will come with a JLQ-branded JR510 chipset. This is the same chipset that is used in three Treswave branded phones. There is no any information about Treswave phones like JLQ branded chipsets but both are focused to entry-level products. So, what does this mean for the C40? Well, it’s likely that the phone will be an entry-level device.

JLQ JR510 Chipset

There is not a lot of information available about the JLQ JR510 chipset. The only information found is the Geekbench score of this POCO C40. The POCO C40 scored 155 single core and 749 multicore from the Geekbench test. This Geekbench test shows us JR510 CPU architecture is 4 cores at 1.50 Ghz 4 cores at 2.00 GHz based on ARMv8. Cores seems to be Cortex-A53 or Cortex-A55. If we compare with other CPU’s, this CPU can compete with the MediaTek G35 and Snapdragon 450. There is not much else known about this chipset but as more devices come out that use it, more information will be released about it. For now, the Geekbench score is the best indicator of how this chipset performs.

POCO C40 may be first device with MIUI GO

According to XDA, the POCO C40 may run a special version of MIUI called MIUI Go. MIUI Go is a version of the MIUI designed for low-end smartphones. It’s based on Android 11 and optimizes performance and storage to work well on devices with entry-level CPU. MIUI Go also includes a suite of light apps from Google, including YouTube Go, Gmail Go, and Google Maps Go. These apps are designed to use less data and storage space, making them ideal for use on low-end devices.

A flag called IS_MIUI_GO_VERSION was recently added to MIUI firmware, which suggests that the upcoming POCO phone will be optimized for Google’s Android Go operating system. This would make the POCO C40 the first phone from the company to run MIUI Go. If true, this would be a significant departure from POCO’s usual practice of shipping phones with stock or near-stock versions of Android. It remains to be seen whether the POCO C40 will be a budget-friendly option like other Android Go devices. You can read POCO C40 specs here.

You may be wondering when the POCO C40 will be released. Well, we don’t have an exact date yet, but we can tell you that it will be sometime in Q2 2022. In the meantime, you can stay up-to-date on all the latest news about the C40 by following xiaomiui. We’ll be sure to post any new information as soon as we have it!

