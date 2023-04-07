POCO C51 Launched in India: Specifications, Price and More

POCO C51 is POCO’s budget-friendly device recently launched in India. We have shared the device’s specifications and information about launch event with you in the past few days, and today there is a POCO C51. Device also has been spotted on Flipkart, an e-commerce site based in India, and detailed features and pricing are now available.

POCO C51 Specifications and Pricing

Highly anticipated POCO C51 recently launched in India. Device is generating a lot of interest due to its affordable price and impressive specifications. This device is the rebrand of Redmi A2+ device. We now have information on the device’s pricing, which was also spotted on Flipkart. POCO C51 features a 6.52″ HD+ (720×1600) 60Hz IPS LCD display. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 (12nm) chipset and features a dual camera setup with a 8MP main camera and 0.3MP depht camera. Device is also equipped with a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 5W standart charging support.

POCO C51 which is currently advertised on Flipkart, will be available for purchase. Device will come in Power Black and Royal Blue color options and will be priced at ₹9,999 (~$122) for the 4GB RAM – 64GB storage variant. However, customers can avail an extra discount of ₹1500 (total ₹8,499) (~$103) on the device. Discount is limited to stock availability, so be sure to reserve your place on the site. You can also use the “notify me” option to receive updates. Additionally, Flipkart is offering many extra discounts for shoppers.

POCO C51 will come with Android 13 (Go Edition) pre-installed and Xiaomi will provide security patches for 2 years. You can also check out the device specifications on our page. Be sure to stay tuned for more news.