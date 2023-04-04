POCO C51 to be launched in India on April 7!

It has been confirmed that POCO C51 will be released following the launch of POCO C55. This model will be less expensive and come with less features than the POCO C55. Price information is not yet available, however a website leaked the fact that it will begin selling in India on April 7th.

POCO C51

The POCO C51 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. Xiaomi advertises the phone with its 7 GB of RAM (4 GB LPDDRX + 3 GB virtual). POCO C51 has a 5000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back of phone. Unfortunately there is no fast charging, it’s only limited to 10W. Note that the charging port is microUSB.

The phone will run Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box and Xiaomi will release security patches for 2 years. POCO C51’s features appear to be identical compared to the recently released Redmi A2+ when we glance at them in greater depth. So POCO C51 is actually a rebranded version of Redmi A2+.

POCO C51 specifications

6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G36 12nm processor – IMG PowerVR GE8320

8 MP main camera with a depth sensor – 5 MP selfie camera

3GB / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card slot (SIM+SIM+SD)

3.5mm headphone jack

5000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Read more detailed technical specifications through this link.