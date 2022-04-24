POCO F4 GT official renders and variants revealed

It looks like the renders leaked for the POCO F4 GT have leaked online, just days before the phone is set to launch. The POCO F4 GT official renders show the phone in three different colors: black, yellow, and white. We can also see that the phone will have a triple camera setup on the back like POCO F3 GT. Perhaps most notably, however, is the fact that the POCO F4 GT will reportedly come in two different variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet, but we should learn more once the POCO F4 GT officialy announced.

POCO F4 GT Storage and Color options

POCO F4 GT will be available in two different variants 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The phone will have three color options Black, Silver, and Yellow. The POCO F4 GT official marketing names for the phone colors will be Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber yellow.

POCO F4 GT Specs

The POCO F4 GT has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. For storage, there is 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the POCO F4 GT sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX 686 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX 355 ultra wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 selfie camera. The POCO F4 GT packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. Lastly, the phone measures 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm and 210 grams.

The phone will be available for purchase in Global markets starting from 26 April 2022. POCO F4 GT is a great option for those who are looking for a powerful and affordable phone. The phone has a powerful processor and a large battery that makes it a great choice for those who are looking for a phone that can handle heavy use. The phone also has a great camera that takes good photos and videos. The only downside of the phone is that it does not have a water-resistant body.

