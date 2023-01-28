Xiaomi has recently released the latest version of its custom Android interface MIUI 14, for the POCO F4. This new version brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience. One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is new super icons, widgets, and revamped visual design. The new design aims to make the interface more modern and visually pleasing while also making it more intuitive to use.

At the same time, MIUI 14 Global keeps the innovations of the Android 13 operating system together. The system responds faster, application launches are faster. In addition to all this, the new Android version 13 is said to increase battery life. Now MIUI is faster, more fluid, and highly efficient. Now, this new interface update is being rolled out to POCO F4. POCO F4 users will be amazed by the new POCO F4 MIUI 14 update released for EEA.

POCO F4 MIUI 14 Update

The POCO F4 was launched in 2022. It came out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It not had received any Android and major MIUI updates. With the POCO F4 MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the first Android and MIUI update. Great innovations and optimizations of MIUI 14 are now with you! The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.2.0.TLMEUXM.

POCO F4 MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog

As of January 28, 2023, the changelog of the first POCO F4 MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

[Personalization]

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Your device will be upgraded to the new version of Android. Don’t forget to back up all important items before upgrading. The update process might take longer than usual. Expect overheating and other performance issues after you update – it might take some time for your device to adapt to the new version. Remember that some third-party apps aren’t yet compatible with Android 13 and you might not be able to use them normally. Thanks for your continued support.

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

Soon the new POCO F4 MIUI 14 update will be released in many regions. Wondering what these regions are? Now we give you the answer to that. Get ready!

The build numbers of the new POCO F4 MIUI 14 updates are V14.0.1.0.TLMMIXM and V14.0.1.0.TLMINXM. These updates will be rolled out to POCO F4 users in the near future. P lease wait patiently.

Where can download the POCO F4 MIUI 14 update?

Anyone can this update. You will be able to download the POCO F4 MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device.