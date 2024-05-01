Poco F6’s global variant is getting Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Geekbench listing confirms

The global variant of Poco F6 has appeared on Geekbench recently, sporting a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

Poco should announce the phone soon in India, and its appearances on various platforms prove it. The latest involves its Geekbench test, where it sported a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which confirms earlier leaks. To recall, we reported days ago that the HyperOS source codes showed indication that the said chip would indeed be used on the model:

To start, it was earlier reported that the Poco F6 is internally called “Peridot.” This was repeatedly spotted in the codes we discovered, including in one code mentioning the “SM8635” component. It can be recalled that earlier reports reveal that SM8635 is the codename of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a lower clock speed. This not only means that Poco F6 will be using the said chip, but it also affirms claims that the model will be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3 with the same chip. According to Redmi Brand’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas, the new device “will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 series flagship core,” ultimately confirming it is the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

The device spotted on the Geekbench website had the 24069PC21G model number, wherein the “G” letter could be indicative of its global variant release. It attained 1,884 and 4,799 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. According to the listing, it used 12GB RAM, Android 14, and an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with a clock speed of 3.01GHz. Based on the details of the latter, it could be deduced that it could be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

No other details about the device have been confirmed. However, if speculations about the model being a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3 are true, it could mean that it would adopt the other details of the said Redmi phone, including: