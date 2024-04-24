Poco F6 reportedly getting Sony IMX920 sensor, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage

According to the latest leaks, the Poco F6 will be armed with a Sony IMX920 sensor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

The model is expected to be launched soon in India, with other reports claiming that it could be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3. The company remains mum about the details of the phone, but different leaks have already been surfacing online, revealing certain specifications of the model. The latest (via 91Mobiles) involves its memory and storage, which will reportedly be LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0, respectively.

Aside from that, the device is believed to be armed with a Sony IMX920 sensor. This contradicts earlier reports claiming that the phone will have IMX882 and IMX355 sensors. These code names refer to the 50MP Sony IMX882 wide and 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensors. According to earlier claims, the system will also be using an OmniVision OV20B40 camera.

As usual, we still encourage our readers to take the details with a pinch of salt as Poco still hasn’t confirmed the details of the smartphone. Yet, if true that the device is hugely related to Turbo 3, the Poco F6 is likely to get many of the features and components of the Redmi device, including its: