Redmi launches Turbo 3 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, 5000mAh battery, more

The Redmi Turbo 3 is now official in China and will start selling on April 15. It does not have the same powerful components as its earlier siblings, but the device is considered part of the brand’s flagship offerings.

The launch of the Redmi Turbo 3 marks the company’s aim to produce wallet-friendly flagships. The device is not as powerful as the other flagship creations of Redmi, but it comes with a set of decent hardware components that should still make the Turbo 3 an interesting pick.

To start, it houses the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The SoC is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it still offers decent power and performance for devices. It reportedly provides 20% faster CPU performance and 15% more energy efficiency compared to earlier generations. Moreover, according to Qualcomm, aside from hyper-realistic mobile gaming and always-sensing ISP, the new chipset can also handle generative AI and different large language models, making it perfect for AI features and devices.

As for its other sections, the smartphone also impresses. It comes with several configuration options (12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB), giving buyers choices for their purchase. It also offers a spacious 6.7” OLED display with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,400 nits peak brightness.

The camera department offers a rear camera system with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide angle unit. In front, on the other hand, there is a 20MP camera unit for selfies. Ultimately, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, allowing it to compete with other modern units in the market. It also supports a fast-charging capability at 90W.

Here are more details about the new Redmi Turbo 3 model: