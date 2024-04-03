Redmi Turbo 3 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 16GB RAM

The Redmi Turbo 3 has been tested on Geekbench. According to the listing, the device used a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and a generous amount of RAM at 16GB.

It seems Redmi is making its final preparations before it announces its new smartphone to the public. Recently, Redmi Brand’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas revealed that instead of the earlier reported “Redmi Note 13 Turbo” monicker, the device will be named Redmi Turbo 3. The move announcing the name of the device is indicative that the brand is now gearing up for its debut, which might be just around the corner.

Supporting that is the recent test performed on Turbo 3 through the Geekbench benchmarking test. In the listing, the model number of the device (24069RA21C) was spotted alongside other details, including the core architecture of the chip it houses. Based on the details, it can be deduced that it is housing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Even more, the Turbo 3 variant that was tested used an ample amount of memory at 16GB. Using these components, the device managed to record 1981 and 5526 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The numbers reflect Thomas’ hints that the device will be powerful despite being a mid-range device.

Performance is the starting point of all experiences and has always been the strongest appeal of young users. Today, we bring a new performance series – Turbo, codenamed “Little Tornado,” which will set off a whirlwind of popularizing flagship performance and reshape the mid-range performance landscape. This is our first mission of the new decade, a whirlwind start to the new Turbo series… As a top performer, it will lead the industry’s mid-range performance leap. The first masterpiece of the new decade…