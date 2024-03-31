Leakers share more Redmi Note 13 Turbo/Poco F6 details

As the wait for the Redmi Note 13 Turbo continues, more and more leaks are surfacing online, revealing to the public the possible details the model could sport when it gets its release soon.

The Redmi Note 13 Turbo is expected to be launched in China, but it should also make a global debut under the Poco F6 monicker. Official details about the model remain scarce, but a recent series of leaks has been giving more clarity about the things we can expect from it. Also, we might have just been presented with the actual front design of the phone through a recent clip shared by one of Redmi’s managers. In the video, an unnamed (yet believed to be the Note 13 Turbo) device was presented, giving us a glimpse of a display with thin bezels and a center punch hole for the selfie camera.

Based on previous leaks and reports, the Poco F6 is also believed to be armed with a 50MP rear cam and a 20MP selfie sensor, 90W charging capability, a 1.5K OLED display, a 5000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Now, leakers have added another handful of details to the puzzle to give us a more concrete idea about the phone: