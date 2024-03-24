F6 speculations increase with Poco exec teasing new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered device

Beliefs that the Poco F6 is just around the corner have just grown bigger. This week, Poco Global executive David Liu suggested that the company will make a global launch of a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered device. Given previous reports about the company’s plan, the tease points out to only one device: the Poco F6.

On Thursday, Liu shared the news of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro’s debut in China. The smartphone employs the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, making it one of the first devices to use Qualcomm’s latest chip. However, the executive hinted that the company is also preparing another device equipped with the same hardware for a global debut. Liu didn’t share any other details about the matter, but it can be recalled that the Poco F6 is reportedly getting a chip with the model number SM8635. Later, it was revealed that the model number is actually for Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Poco F6 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo. This could be explained by the 24069PC21G/24069PC21I model number of the said Poco smartphone, which has a huge similarity with the 24069RA21C model number of its alleged Redmi counterpart. According to a recent leak, Redmi Note 13 Turbo will also be using the SM8635 chip, AKA the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

The tease follows an earlier one from Redmi itself, suggesting that it would unveil a smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 series chip. Just like Liu’s post, no other details were shared, but the company is likely referring to the Redmi Note 13 Turbo with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.