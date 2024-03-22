Redmi hints at upcoming model with Snapdragon 8

Redmi knows that competition in the smartphone business is getting tougher and that the only way to win is by offering the latest and best tech products.

Different smartphone models have been launched recently, including the OnePlus Ace 3V with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. Redmi, however, doesn’t think this is the right path to take, especially since Qualcomm also unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. According to the chip giant, the new SoC will be used by different brands like Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi.

Despite this, OnePlus still chose to launch one of its devices with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. Redmi didn’t directly criticize the model, but it hinted at a disfavor of the company’s choice regarding the phone’s chip.

In a recent post on Weibo, Redmi shared a poster with a simple “8>7” message, indicating the company’s belief in using the latest and best chip tech from Qualcomm. This is also indicative of the company’s plan to use a Snapdragon 8 series SoC in its upcoming device, albeit it didn’t share any clues on the device’s name or identity.

Nonetheless, based on recent reports, it will be the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which is expected to have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The device, which will be marketed under the Poco F6 monicker outside China, reportedly has a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.