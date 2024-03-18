Leak: Redmi Note 13 Turbo’s ‘SM8635’ chip is Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

A new leak reveals that the Redmi Note 13 Turbo (Poco F6 for the international market) will indeed use the rumored Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

Poco F6 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo. This could be explained by the 24069PC21G/24069PC21I model number of the said Poco smartphone, which has a huge similarity with the 24069RA21C model number of its alleged Redmi counterpart.

In a recent leak, the Poco F6 was spotted using a chip with the model number SM8635. It is believed to be related to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3, with some claims saying it could have an “s” or “lite” branding in its name. As for its specifications, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the chip is manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm node and possesses one Cortex-X4 core clocked at 2.9GHz, with the Adreno 735 GPU managing the chip’s graphic works.

Interestingly, a new leak involving the registration information of Redmi Note 13 Turbo was shared by tipster Smart Pickachu on Weibo. According to the document shown, instead of the “lite” monicker, the Note 13 Turbo’s chip will be called Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

No other details about the smartphone are available yet, but more leaks are expected to surface as its April or May launch approaches.