Poco F6 to use Qualcomm ‘SM8635’ as rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo

Poco F6 is believed to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo. One of the latest discoveries about the upcoming model is its chipset, which is reportedly a Qualcomm chip with model number SM8635.

Poco is expected to drop two models in its F6 series: the vanilla F6 variant and the F6 Pro. Recently, the latter was spotted after getting its NBTC certification, suggesting it could soon be launched in April or May. Based on the model number spotted in the F6 Pro, it could be deduced that the model is just a rebranded version of the Redmi K70. Interestingly, it seems the same thing is the case of the base F6 model, which is believed to be the rebrand of the Redmi Note 13 Turbo. This could be explained by the 24069PC21G/24069PC21I model number of the said Poco smartphone, which has a huge similarity with the 24069RA21C model number of its alleged Redmi counterpart.

According to the latest claims from leakers, Poco F6 is positioned to house a chipset with model number SM8635. It is unknown what will be the official marketing name of the hardware, but it is believed to be related to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Gen 3, with some claims saying it could have an “s” or “lite” branding in its name. As for its specifications, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the chip is manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm node and possesses one Cortex-X4 core clocked at 2.9GHz, with the Adreno 735 GPU managing the chip’s graphic works. The chip is expected to be unveiled on March 18, so we could have more ideas about it in the coming days.