Redmi manager shows alleged Redmi Note 13 Turbo

Xiaomi remains mum about the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, including the details about its appearance. Nonetheless, the company might have just shown the actual front layout of the smartphone in a recent clip shared by one of its general managers.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo is expected to launch in China, with some reports claiming that it will soon be rebranded as Poco F6 globally. Recently, different reports have revealed the possible hardware and capabilities of the phone, which is allegedly getting the Qualcomm ‘SM8635’ chip. Later, it was revealed that the chip is the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, hinting that the handheld is meant to be a powerful device. This supports the company’s recent tease that its next smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip.

Also, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo was recently spotted in the 3C certification in China. According to the document, the upcoming model will allow a 5-20VDC 6.1-4.5A or 90W max input. The capability is good news as the earlier model only has 67W charging.

Despite all these reports, the actual looks of the phone remain a mystery for many. Nonetheless, Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang recently showcased an unnamed smartphone, noting that it has an “attractive front side.” No other details were shared about it, but it can be noticed that it reflects earlier reports about the design of the phone. It has thin bezels, rounded corners, and a punch hole in the upper middle part of the display for the selfie camera. Since no other Redmi smartphones are being rumored largely as the Note 13 Turbo presently, this could suggest that the unit presented was indeed the said model.

If true, this would add to the current details we know about the device. Aside from the details mentioned above, the Note 13 Turbo is believed to be getting a 1.5K OLED display and a 5000mAh battery.