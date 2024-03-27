Certification confirms Redmi Note 13 Turbo’s 90W charging capability

Redmi Note 13 Turbo’s 3C certification in China has been spotted. According to the document, the upcoming model will allow a 5-20VDC 6.1-4.5A or 90W max input.

The leak confirms the device with the 24069RA21C model number will receive the said capability, suggesting that the company is now preparing it for launch. It will be the successor of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which was launched in March 2023. The capability is good news as the earlier model only has 67W charging.

The news follows earlier reports about the Redmi Note 13 Turbo getting a 1.5K OLED display and a 5000mAh battery, allowing it to provide decent power for a whole day. This is reportedly complemented by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which should further help in battery consumption and power management.

The phone is expected to be launched under the Poco F6 monicker globally, with the Redmi Note 13 Turbo branding believed to be staying in the Chinese market only. The date for its international unveiling is still unknown, but it should follow soon after the Redmi Note 13 Turbo is officially announced in China in April.