Redmi GM announces Redmi Note 13 Turbo will be called ‘Turbo 3’

Redmi has finally confirmed the official name of the next device it will be unveiling soon: the Redmi Turbo 3.
Prior to the announcement, earlier reports referred to the device as Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which is expected to make a global debut with the Poco F6 monicker. However, according to Redmi Brand’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas, the marketing name of the device will be much simpler than expected. Instead of following the naming pattern used in its predecessor, the Note 12 Turbo, Redmi has decided to name the new device a little differently this time.
Despite this, Thomas assured fans that despite the company turning away from its usual naming process, it will still deliver a high-performing device. The manager even shared that it “will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 series flagship core,” which refers to the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.
Performance is the starting point of all experiences and has always been the strongest appeal of young users. Today, we bring a new performance series – Turbo, codenamed “Little Tornado,” which will set off a whirlwind of popularizing flagship performance and reshape the mid-range performance landscape. This is our first mission of the new decade, a whirlwind start to the new Turbo series.
In the past two years, we have experienced great success in exploring two generations of performance products, Note 11T Pro and Note 12 Turbo. The first product of the new series is named “Turbo 3” and will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 series flagship core. As a top performer, it will lead the industry’s mid-range performance leap. The first masterpiece of the new decade, #Turbo3# See you this month!
According to past reports, Turbo 3 will have the following details:
- It will have 50MP Sony IMX882 wide and 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensors. Its camera is expected to be a 20MP selfie sensor.
- Turbo 3 has a 5000mAh battery and support for a 90W charging capability.
- A Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset will power the handheld.
- It is rumored that the debut will be happening in April or May.
- Its 1.5K OLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL and Tianma will produce the component.
- Note 14 Turbo’s design will be similar to Redmi K70E’s. It is also believed that the rear panel designs of the Redmi Note 12T and the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be adopted.
- Its 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor can be compared to the Realme 12 Pro 5G.
- The handheld’s camera system could also include an 8MP Sony IMX355 UW sensor dedicated to ultra-wide-angle photography.
- The device is also likely to arrive in the Japanese market.