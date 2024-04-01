Redmi GM announces Redmi Note 13 Turbo will be called ‘Turbo 3’

Redmi has finally confirmed the official name of the next device it will be unveiling soon: the Redmi Turbo 3.

Prior to the announcement, earlier reports referred to the device as Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which is expected to make a global debut with the Poco F6 monicker. However, according to Redmi Brand’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas, the marketing name of the device will be much simpler than expected. Instead of following the naming pattern used in its predecessor, the Note 12 Turbo, Redmi has decided to name the new device a little differently this time.

Despite this, Thomas assured fans that despite the company turning away from its usual naming process, it will still deliver a high-performing device. The manager even shared that it “will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 series flagship core,” which refers to the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Performance is the starting point of all experiences and has always been the strongest appeal of young users. Today, we bring a new performance series – Turbo, codenamed “Little Tornado,” which will set off a whirlwind of popularizing flagship performance and reshape the mid-range performance landscape. This is our first mission of the new decade, a whirlwind start to the new Turbo series.

In the past two years, we have experienced great success in exploring two generations of performance products, Note 11T Pro and Note 12 Turbo. The first product of the new series is named “Turbo 3” and will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 series flagship core. As a top performer, it will lead the industry’s mid-range performance leap. The first masterpiece of the new decade, #Turbo3# See you this month!

According to past reports, Turbo 3 will have the following details: