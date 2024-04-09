Redmi Turbo 3 also available in Harry Potter Edition

Aside from the regular Turbo 3 model, Redmi will also be unveiling the Harry Potter Edition of the model this week.

Redmi will be announcing the Turbo 3 this Wednesday in China. The model is expected to sport a handful of decent hardware components and features, including the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. In recent leaks, the design of the Turbo 3 has also been revealed, confirming earlier claims that the phone will have a premium look. Interestingly, Redmi will also be offering the Turbo 3 in a different design.

Ahead of its launch, the company confirmed that the Turbo 3 will also be offered in Harry Potter Edition. The variant is expected to provide the same components and hardware as the standard Turbo 3, including the thin display bezels and the rear camera arrangement made of a 50MP Sony IMX882 wide unit and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor.

However, unlike the regular model, the Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition will sport the film’s elements, including the Hogwarts emblem and the Harry Potter logo. The back of the phone will also feature blue and gold hues. Aside from these details, there are also other symbols printed on the back of the phone, signifying different elements from the films.

It is currently unknown how much the Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter Edition will cost or if it will be offered widely to fans. Nonetheless, in its latest post on Weibo, it seems the brand is offering it as a prize for Turbo 3’s launch event, wherein fans who could detail the symbols used in the special edition phone will be offered a unit.