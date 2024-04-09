Redmi reveals Turbo 3 details, official design ahead of April 10 debut

Redmi Turbo 3 will be announced this Wednesday, but before that event, the brand has already confirmed several details of the model. It includes the official rear design of the handheld, confirming the arrangement of its main camera system.

In a series of official posters from Redmi, several details of Turbo 3 have been confirmed this week. According to the images, the phone will indeed sport thin bezels, giving it a premium look and a broader display. It reportedly measures 6.67″ diagonally, with Redmi confirming that it will have the “Xiaomi Qingshan Eye Protection.” Aside from this, the display also has a 1.5K resolution, 2400 nits of peak brightness, 2160Hz tough sampling rate, and Vision Health Friendly++ certification.

The images also affirmed earlier reports, revealing the 7.8mm thin design of the Turbo 3 model. Its sides will be encased in a flat metal frame with rounded edges, giving it a more sophisticated look.

In the back, the posters show three rings in the camera system. However, according to reports, the Turbo 3 only has two cameras, and the third ring is just a macro sensor. Based on our past reports, the two camera units are a 50MP Sony IMX882 wide unit and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor. Its camera is expected to be a 20MP selfie sensor.