Here’s what the Redmi Turbo 3 actually looks like

A Redmi Turbo 3 has been spotted in the wild, allowing us to see the actual design of the upcoming model.

Redmi has already revealed several details about the Turbo 3, including its official monicker, which is far from the “Redmi Note 13 Turbo” we were expecting. Now, the latest discovery about the phone focuses on its appearance, which comes with a huge camera island section in the back.

Interestingly, the back design is somewhat unique compared to the past devices released by the brand. The camera module section consumes almost the upper half section of the phone’s back, with two huge camera lenses positioned vertically on the left side, while what we believe is a macro sensor is placed in the center. Positioned opposite the two camera units are the LED light and Redmi logo, which both use circular elements to allow them to complement the size and design of the cameras. Based on our past reports, the two camera units are a 50MP Sony IMX882 wide unit and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor. Its camera is expected to be a 20MP selfie sensor.

This discovery adds to details we already know about the Redmi Turbo 3, including: