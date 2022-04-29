POCO M4 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC!

POCO India has launched a new budget 5G smartphone in the country, the POCO M4 5G. The POCO M4 5G is priced below 15,000 INR in the country.

POCO M4 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone available in India under the POCO branding. It offers a pretty good set of specifications such as MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, Dual rear camera, fast charging support, and much more. The POCO M4 5G sits below the POCO M4 Pro 5G which was launched earlier in the country in both 4G and 5G network variants.

POCO M4 5G; Specifications

The POCO M4 5G offers a classic 6.58-inches display with FHD+ 2400*1080 pixel resolution, waterdrop notch cutout, 90Hz high refresh rate support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The panel also supports variable refresh rate and hence it can switch between 30/60/90Hz depending upon the situation. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard internal storage.

It will boot up on Android 11 based MIUI for POCO out of the box. The smartphone has got dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary wide sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. It has got an 8MP front selfie snapper housed in the waterdrop notch cutout. The smartphone has got side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for added security of the device. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging.

The company provided a 22.5W charging adapter out of the box even though the device supports a maximum output of up to 18W. Additional features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-Res Audio certification, USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and IP52 dust and water resistance rating. The brand has also included 5W reverse charging support.

POCO M4 5G; Pricing and Variants

In India, the POCO M4 5G will be available in two storage configurations: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The vanilla model costs INR 12,999 (USD 170), while the 6GB variant costs INR 14,999. (USD 195). The brand is also offering an additional bank discount on the device, which means that if you buy the device during the initial days using SBI Bank Cards and EMI, you will save an additional INR 2,000. You can get the device for INR 10,999 and INR 12,999 after applying the offer.