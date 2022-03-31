POCO M4 5G specifications leaked ahead of the official launch

We previously reported that the POCO M4 5G and Redmi 10 5G have received FCC certification. Despite the fact that the FCC certification does not reveal much about the device, the listing of the device hinted at its imminent release. The specifications of the upcoming POCO M4 5G device have now been leaked online ahead of its official release. According to the leak, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset.

POCO M4 5G specifications tipped!

The listing of the product has confirmed that the company is, indeed, working on the smartphone and may launch it in the upcoming weeks. However, neither any official confirmation nor any teaser regarding the upcoming device has been detected

According to the tipster, it will have a 6.58-inches IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz high refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x based RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 based internal storage. The device will boot up on the latest Android 12 based MIUI 13 skin out of the box.

Coming down to the optics, it may disappoint you like it is a dual rear camera with a 50-megapixels primary wide sensor and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. No ultrawide lens has been provided. Even for the selfies, there is a only 5MP camera sensor has been provided. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging. So, in a nutshell, it’s basically the rebranded version of Redmi 10 5G, which was launched in Chinese markets.