POCO M4 5G to be launch in India for the first time

The long-awaited POCO M4 5G smartphone has finally been announced, with the company unveiling a launch date of April 29th. This new device builds on the success of previous POCO models, offering cutting-edge specs and features at an affordable price point.

We already given information this POCO M4 5G to be launch in April before a month. The POCO M4 5G promises blazing fast speeds and good performance, thanks to its chipset and support for 5G connectivity. In addition, this phone is equipped with a large screen and plenty of RAM, giving users the opportunity to do more and enjoy their favorite apps without delay.

POCO M4 5G to be launch on May 29th

POCO India post a tweet about POCO M4 5G and it is set to be launched on May 29th. It is bringing cutting-edge 5G connectivity and a normal performance to mobile users in India. This powerful new device boasts blazing-fast download speeds, top-notch processing power, and state-of-the-art AI capabilities that will transform the way we use our smartphones.

POCO M4 5G Specs

The POCO M4 5G to be launch on April 29th. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and has 4GB of RAM. The phone has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display and dual rear camera setup. It also has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The POCO M4 5G to be launch in two colors: Yellow and Gray according to official poster.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable work device or simply want a phone for everyday use, the POCO M4 5G is sure to be a great choice. So if you’re ready to upgrade your smartphone experience, mark your calendars and get ready for May 29th!