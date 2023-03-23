POCO M5 MIUI 14 Update: Released for EEA

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest MIUI 14 for the POCO M5. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.
One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update has been released for the EEA region.
POCO M5 MIUI 14 Update
POCO M5 was launched in 2022. It comes out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It had not received any Android and MIUI updates. With the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update released, the device received the 1st Android and MIUI updates. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the new update is V14.0.1.0.TLUEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update.
POCO M5 MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog
As of 23 March 2023, the changelog of the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.
[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.
[Highlights]
- MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.
- Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.
[Basic experience]
[Personalization]
- Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.
- Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)
- Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.
[More features and improvements]
- Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.
- Stable MIUI based on Android 13
- Updated Android Security Patch to March 2023. Increased system security.
Where can download the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update?
The POCO M5 MIUI 14 update was rolled out to POCO Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the new POCO M5 MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.