POCO M5 MIUI 14 Update: Released for EEA

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest MIUI 14 for the POCO M5. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update has been released for the EEA region.

POCO M5 MIUI 14 Update

POCO M5 was launched in 2022. It comes out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It had not received any Android and MIUI updates. With the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update released, the device received the 1st Android and MIUI updates. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the new update is V14.0.1.0.TLUEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update.

POCO M5 MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog

As of 23 March 2023, the changelog of the POCO M5 MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

