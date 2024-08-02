Poco M6 Plus now official in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition, 108MP main cam

There’s a new phone in India, the Poco M6 Plus, and it impresses in various sections despite its affordable price point.

The brand announced the model this week, offering fans a new budget 5G phone. Despite that, Poco ensured that the M6 Plus would be a decent device.

To start, the Poco M6 Plus is powered with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition, which is paired with an Adreno 613 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It also packs considerable power with its 5030mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. In the display department, there’s an upgrade over its predecessor, thanks to the addition of the Full HD+ resolution in its 6.79” IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. Ultimately, users get a 108MP + 2MP rear camera setup, while the Poco M6 Plus provides a 13MP selfie camera in front.

The phone comes in Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, and Graphite Black colors. In terms of configurations, buyers can choose between its two options of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹12,999 and ₹14,499, respectively.

Here are more details about the new phone: