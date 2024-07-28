Poco M6 Plus to launch in India on August 1

Poco has finally confirmed that it will announce the Poco M6 Plus on August 1.

In line with the announcement, the company shared some essential details about the phone, including its dual rear camera system with a 108MP main unit with 3x in-sensor zoom and f/1.75 aperture.

Based on the images shared by the brand, fans can notice huge similarities between the upcoming phone and the recently launched Redmi 13 5G. This supports earlier reports that the Poco M6 Plus is just a rebranded device of the said Redmi phone.

If true, this means the Poco M6 5G could also cost ₹13,999 for a 6GB/128GB configuration. Aside from that, the phone could borrow the following details from its Redmi counterpart: