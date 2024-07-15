Poco M6 Plus 5G reportedly coming to India with ₹14K starting price

Poco is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming M6 Plus 5G, but a leaker has already revealed the model’s price tags in India.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to launch soon following its appearances on various platforms like Geekbench, where it was discovered carrying an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz paired with Adreno 613 GPU. Based on these descriptions, the handheld is believed to have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC. In the listing, the device was spotted bearing the 24066PC95I model number and registered 967 and 2,281 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X has claimed that the phone would be offered in two configurations in India. According to the leaker, users can choose between the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options of the phone, which are priced at ₹13,999 and ₹14,999, respectively. Needless to say, Poco is expected to provide some offers to consumers in India who are looking for discounts.

Aside from the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip, here are the other details expected from the Poco M6 Plus 5G:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE

6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB

6.79” 120Hz LCD

Rear Camera: 108MP + 2MP

Sefie: 13MP

5,030mAh battery

33W charging

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Android 14

IP53 rating

Purple, Black, and Silver colors

