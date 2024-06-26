Leak confirms Vivo T3 Lite’s Dimensity 6300, 6GB/128GB max configuration, 5000mAh battery

A new leak has revealed all the key details of the upcoming Vivo T3 Lite model, including its Dimensity 6300, 6GB/128GB top configuration, and 5000mAh battery.

The device is expected to launch this Thursday in India. Several claims have already been made about the model, but today’s leak comes in the form of official-looking material for the model. The images shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore seem to be taken from Vivo T3 Lite’s marketing material, which reveals several details of its specifications.

According to the leak, the Vivo T3 Lite will offer the following:

5G connectivity

8.39mm thickness

185g weight

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip

4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations

6.56” display with 90Hz refresh rate and “high brightness”

50MP Sony IMX852 main camera + 2MP bokeh unit

8MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

15W charging

IP64 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors

The leak follows the news about the model’s price tag. According to reports, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G will be offered for less than ₹12,000 in the Indian market. If true, this makes it much more affordable than the Vivo T3x 5G and Vivo T3 5G models. To recall, the 4GB/128GB variant of the T3x sells for ₹13,499, while the T3 comes at ₹19,999.

Via