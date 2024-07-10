Redmi 13 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Engine

The 5G version of the Redmi 13 is now in India.

The device’s debut came a month after Redmi announced the Redmi 13 4G with a Helio G91 chip. Now, fans in India looking for the 5G version of the phone can now get it after the brand officially announced it in the market.

As the company confirmed, the Redmi 13 5G comes with a better Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Engine chip to allow its 5G connectivity. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage alongside a huge 5,030mAh battery with 33W charging.

Consumers in India can choose from its three colors: Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond. The Redmi 13 5G also comes in two configurations of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which sell for ₹13,999 and ₹15,499, respectively. According to Redmi, the model will hit stores on July 12 via Xiaomi India’s website, Amazon India, and retail stores.

Here are more details about the Redmi 13 5G: