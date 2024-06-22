Redmi 13 5G to arrive on July 9 in India

Another Redmi phone will be arriving in India soon: the Redmi 13 5G.

The brand has already confirmed the launch date of the model, noting that it will be unveiled at 12 noon in the country. In its announcement, the company also shared an image of the model, which boasts a dual camera system (with a 108MP main unit) and a shiny flat back panel. The company has revealed that it will be available in pink and sky blue options.

Its side frames are also flat, and Redmi says it is the only model in the 5G segment with a dual-sided glass design. Aside from this, the brand claims that it has the “biggest” display in the 5G segment.

The Indian microsite for the Redmi 13 5G also confirms that it is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. It will be complemented by a 5030mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Ultimately, the company promises that the device will be pre-installed with Xiaomi HyperOS.

According to speculations, the new phone could adopt many of the features already present in Redmi Note 13R. To recall, the 13R model comes with the following details: