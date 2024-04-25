Redmi 13 5G/POCO M7 Pro 5G to get 33W charging, 3C certification shows

The Redmi 13 5G, AKA Poco M7 Pro 5G, has been spotted on the 3C database. According to the listing, the model will get a 33W charging capability.

The Redmi 13 5G is expected to debut soon, with the model expected to be introduced under the Poco M7 Pro 5G monicker in India. With this, it is unsurprising that the device has been making different platform appearances recently, including on the FCC website.

Now, the device has been spotted again. This time, however, on China’s 3C website. The handheld bears the 2406ERN9CC model number (Poco M7 Pro 5G has 24066PC95I), with the listing confirming that it can fast-charge up to 33W.

No other details have been revealed in the listing, but we already know, based on past reports, that the Redmi 13 5G will get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. Comparing it to its predecessor, the Redmi 12 5G, it seems the device won’t offer huge improvements. Yet we will update this article for more details in case we receive more leaks in the coming days.