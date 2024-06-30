Redmi 13 debuts with Helio G91-Ultra, 108MP cam, 5030mAh battery, $179 starting price

Redmi has finally announced the Redmi 13, which offers interesting details and an affordable price tag.

The brand announced the model ahead of its expected July 9 debut in India. As expected, the phone does not disappoint, thanks to its specifications, including a 108MP camera, making it the first model in the series to offer this.

In addition, the phone is armed with a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra chip, which is pretty decent. It can be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, but buyers can also choose from its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options.

The phone also has a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5030mAh battery, and 33W fast charging capability.

Overall, the Redmi 13 doesn’t have all the best hardware and components, but it is decent enough, given its price tag starts at only $179.

Here are more details about the Redmi 13: