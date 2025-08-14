Poco M7 4G debuts as rebadged Redmi 15 4G

Xiaomi has unveiled the Poco M7 4G as one of its latest offerings in the market.

The model was launched following the arrival of the Poco M7 Plus 5G in India. To recall, the 5G model is based on the Redmi 15 5G. With this, it is unsurprising that the new 4G device is also based on one of the recently released Redmi 15 series models, the Redmi 15 4G.

As expected, the phone has adopted the look of its Redmi counterpart, including its pill-shaped camera island. Inside, it also offers the same specs, including: