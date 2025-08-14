Poco M7 4G debuts as rebadged Redmi 15 4G

Xiaomi has unveiled the Poco M7 4G as one of its latest offerings in the market.
The model was launched following the arrival of the Poco M7 Plus 5G in India. To recall, the 5G model is based on the Redmi 15 5G. With this, it is unsurprising that the new 4G device is also based on one of the recently released Redmi 15 series models, the Redmi 15 4G.
As expected, the phone has adopted the look of its Redmi counterpart, including its pill-shaped camera island. Inside, it also offers the same specs, including:
- 224g
- 171.08 x 82.05 x 8.55mm
- Snapdragon 685 4G
- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations
- Storage expansion up to 2TB via MicroSD
- 6.9” 1080x2340px 144Hz LCD with 850nits peak brightness
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 33W charging
- HyperOS 2
- IP64 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner