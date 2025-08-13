Poco M7 Plus 5G goes official in India with ₹14K base price

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is now official in India, offering fans a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, a 7000mAh battery, and interesting colorways.

The new Poco model features a vertical pill-shaped camera island on its upper left back panel. The look might look familiar to some, and that’s because the phone is based on the Redmi 15 5G, which debuted earlier. Aside from the plain Cosmic Black colorway, the device is also available in two modern-looking designs called Aqua Blue and Chrome Silver. Its configurations include 6GB/128GB (13,999) and 8GB/128GB (14,999), and the sale starts on August 19 via Flipkart.

Here are more details about the Poco M7 Plus 5G:

217g

168.48 x 80.45 x 8.4mm

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

6GB/128GB (13,999) and 8GB/128GB (14,999)

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

6.9” FHD+ 144Hz LCD with 850nits peak brightness

50MP main camera

8MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

33W charging + 18W reverse charging

Android 15-based HyperOS

IP64 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Aqua Blue, Cosmic Black, and Chrome Silver

Source