Redmi 15 5G now in Malaysia

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Redmi 15 5G model in Malaysia, where it costs MYR729 or around $170.

The Xiaomi Redmi 15, 15 5G, and 15C were launched in Poland a few days ago. Now, the 5G variant is coming to Malaysia as Xiaomi tries to expand the availability of its latest offerings.

The Redmi model offers the same specs as its European variant, but it is only available in an 8GB/256GB configuration. Nonetheless, multiple color options are available, such as Ripple Green, Titan Gray, and Midnight Black. The phone is expected to arrive in India on August 19.

Here are more details about the Redmi 15 5G:

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

8GB/256GB

6.9” FHD+ 144Hz

50MP camera + auxiliary lens

8MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

33W charging + 18W reverse charging

Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Side-facing fingerprint scanner

Ripple Green, Titan Gray, and Midnight Black

