Xiaomi reveals Redmi 15 5G design, specs ahead of Aug. 19 debut

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the Redmi 15 5G in India. Additionally, the company revealed several of the model’s details.

The news follows an earlier tease of the brand showcasing the phone’s thin side form. Now, Redmi is back to reveal the phone’s flat design with a vertical rectangular camera island with three circular cutouts. The material shows the phone is available in Frosted White colorway, and we expect more to be unveiled soon.

Moreover, the Chinese company shared that the Redmi model will be equipped with a huge 7000mAh battery with 18W wired reverse charging support, allowing it to double as a power bank.

The Redmi 15 5G also features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, but RAM and storage configurations remain unknown. Other details confirmed for the phone include its:

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

6.9” 144Hz FHD+ display

50MP main camera

8MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

33W wired+ 18W wired reverse charging

Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

IP64 rating

Midnight Black, Sandy Purple, and Frosted White

