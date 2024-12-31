Poco reveals X7, X7 Pro designs, Jan. 9 debut

Poco has finally shared the launch date and official designs of the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro.

The series will debut globally on January 9, and both models are now on Flipkart in India. The company has also shared some official marketing materials for the devices, revealing their designs.

As shared in past reports, the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro will have different looks. While the X7 Pro has a pill-shaped camera module on the back, the vanilla X7 has a squircle camera island. The materials show that the Pro model has a dual camera setup, while the standard model has a trio of cameras. Yet, both seem to sport a 50MP main camera unit with OIS. In the materials, the phones are also shown in black and yellow dual-color designs.

According to earlier claims, the Poco X7 is a rebadged of the Redmi Note 14 Pro, while the X7 Pro is actually the same as the Redmi Turbo 4. If true, we can expect the same details being offered by the said non-Poco models. To recall, here are the specifications of the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the leaked details of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4:

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Arm Mali-G615 MC2

6.67″ curved 3D AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony Light Fusion 800 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W HyperCharge

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP68 rating

Redmi Turbo 4

Dimensity 8400 Ultra

Flat 1.5K LTPS display

50MP dual rear camera system (f/1.5 + OIS for the main)

6500mAh battery

90W charging support

IP66/68/69 ratings

Black, Blue, and Silver/Gray color options

