Redmi Note 14 series debuts in India

The Redmi Note 14 series is now official in India.

The launch follows the lineup’s initial arrival in China in September. Now, Xiaomi has brought all three models of the series to India.

Nonetheless, as expected, there are some differences between the vanilla versions of the series in China and its global counterpart. To start, the Note 14 comes with a 20MP selfie camera (vs. 16MP in China), an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro rear camera setup (vs. 50MP main + 2MP macro in China). The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, on the other hand, have adopted the same set of specifications their Chinese siblings are offering.

The vanilla model comes in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple. It will be available on December 13 in configurations 6GB128GB (₹18,999), 8GB/128GB (₹19,999), and 8GB/256GB (₹21,999). The Pro model also arrives on the same date with Ivy Green, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colors. Its configurations include 8GB/128GB (₹24,999) and 8GB/256GB (₹26,999). Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is now available for purchase in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colors. Its configurations come in 8GB/128GB (₹30,999), 8GB/256GB (₹32,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹35,999) options.

Here are more details about the phones:

Redmi Note 14

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

IMG BXM-8-256

6.67″ display with 2400*1080px resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camer: 50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP64 rating

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Arm Mali-G615 MC2

6.67″ curved 3D AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony Light Fusion 800 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W HyperCharge

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP68 rating

Redmi Note 14 Pro+