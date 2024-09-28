Redmi Note 14 Series: Everything You Need To Know

The Redmi Note 14 series is now out, with the company giving us three models in the lineup: the vanilla Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+.

Despite being in the same lineup, the three devices feature huge differences. To start, the vanilla model has a different design than its siblings. Unlike the Pro models with centered squircle camera islands, its square camera island is located in the upper left of the back panel. The Pro model is also very distinctive from its Pro+ sibling as it lacks the glass layer on its camera island, making its lens cutouts protrude in the module.

Needless to say, these differences extend to the smartphones’ internals. Here are more details about them:

Redmi Note 14 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

6GB/128GB (CN¥1099), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1399), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥1599)

6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with 2100 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

8GB/128GB (CN¥1400), 8/256GB (CN¥1500), 12/256GB (CN¥1700), and 12/512GB (CN¥1900)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W charging

IP68

Twilight Purple, Phantom Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Redmi Note 14 Pro +

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

12GB LPDDR4X/256GB UFS 2.2 (CN¥1900), 12GB LPDDR4X/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2100), and 16GB LPDDR5/512GB UFS 3.1 (CN¥2300)

6.67″ curved 1220p+ 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits brightness peak brightness and optical under-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 with OIS + 50Mp telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP

6200mAh battery

90W charging

IP68

Star Sand Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Midnight Black colors

Via 1, 2, 3