Xiaomi promises 5 benefits in Redmi Note 14 Pro series via ‘King Kong Guarantee Service’

Ahead of the official announcement of the Redmi Note 14 Pro series, Xiaomi is already teasing fans with some of the phones’ details. One is the lineup’s King Kong Guarantee Service, which will provide customers with five specific warranty benefits.

A few days ago, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ would be unveiled this week. The brand shared posters of the devices, confirming their colors and distinctive designs. According to the materials shared, the Pro+ model will be available in Mirror Porcelain White, while the Pro will come in Phantom Blue and Twilight Purple options.

The company also announced that the Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be offered with the King Kong Guarantee Service. This is basically a beefed-up warranty offering from Xiaomi to give customers better options to get the protection they want for their devices.

The King Kong Guarantee Service will offer five specific advantages, which include:

Battery cover warranty

Battery warranty for five years (issues or when the battery health falls below 80%)

Accidental water-related damages for one year

Screen replacement for the first year after the purchase

“365 days replacement without repair” for hardware failure within a year of purchase of the device

Sadly, while these benefits sound enticing, it seems Xiaomi won’t automatically offer the King Kong Guarantee Service upon the purchase of the device. This means it could be a separate purchase, with some reports claiming that it would cost CN¥595.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Via