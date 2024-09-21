Mark your calendars: Redmi Note 14 series is arriving ‘next week’

Xiaomi has finally confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 series will be unveiled next week.

The company shared the news on Weibo through a poster. The material also revealed the official designs of the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, which seem to differ from one another. Despite having the same semi-square camera islands with rounded corners, one of the designs has its camera cutouts protruding. Moreover, the materials shared show that the Pro+ model will be available in a Mirror Porcelain White color, while the Pro will come in Phantom Blue and Twilight Purple options.

The news follows a tease from Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang Teng about the IP68 rating and bigger batteries in the series.

According to other leaks, the Redmi Note 14 Pro will be the first phone to use the newly launched Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Other details recently discovered in the Redmi Note 14 Pro include its micro-curved 1.5K AMOLED, better camera setup, and a bigger battery (with 90W charging) compared to its predecessor. As for its camera, while various reports agree that there will be a 50MP main camera, a recent discovery revealed that the Chinese and global versions of the phone will differ in one section of the camera system. According to a leak, while both versions will have a triple camera setup, the Chinese version will have a macro unit, while the global variant will receive a telephoto camera.

Via 1, 2