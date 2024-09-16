Daily Leaks & News: Lava Blaze 3 5G, Redmi Note 14 series specs, Circle to Search in Tecno, more

Here are more smartphone leaks and news this week:

After being exclusive to Pixels and select Samsung models, Google’s Circle to Search feature is reportedly coming to Tecno V Fold 2. This could mean that the feature will also be introduced to other models and smartphone brands in the future.

The Vivo X200 Pro ‘s Geekbench and 3C certification appearances have revealed that the model will have a Dimensity 9400 chip and 90W charging power.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Poco X7 have been spotted on India’s BIS platform, indicating that they could launch soon in the country.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is also expected to launch soon following its appearances on NBTC and IMDA platforms. According to rumors, the phone will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, a 1.5K AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and an IP68 rating.

The Poco M7 5G reportedly has the same features as the Redmi 14C 5G. According to leaks, the Poco phone will be exclusive to India. Some of the details expected from the two models include the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 6.88″ 720p 120Hz LCD, 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie camera, 5160mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

According to a report from a Japanese outlet, the Sony Xperia 5 VI has been postponed indefinitely. The company reportedly made the decision after observing its consumers’ preference for larger screens.

Oppo is reportedly preparing a K-series device (PKS110 model number) with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, FHD+ OLED, 50MP main camera, 6500mAh battery, and 80W charging support.

Meizu has started infiltrating the international markets by introducing the Note 21 and Note 21 Pro. The vanilla Note 21 comes with an unspecified eight-core chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 6.74″ FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD, 8MP selfie camera, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 6000mAh battery, and 18W charging. The Pro model, on the other hand, has a Helio G99 chip, a 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD, 8GG/256GB configuration, a 13MP selfie camera, 64MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 4950mAh battery, and 30W charging power.

The Vivo V40 Lite 4G and Vivo V40 Lite 5G were spotted on an Indonesian retailer website, suggesting their approaching launch in various markets. According to reports, the 4G phone will have a Snapdragon 685 chip, Violet and Silver color options, a 5000mAh battery, 80W charging, an 8GB/128GB configuration, a 50MP main camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The 5G version, on the other hand, is reportedly coming with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, three color options (Violet, Silver, and a color-changing one), a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G is now in India. It offers a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 6.67″ 120Hz HD+ LCD, 5000mAh battery, 18W charging, 108MP rear camera, 8MP selfie, IP54 rating, NFC support, and AI features. The phone is available in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colors. Its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations are priced at ₹11,999 and ₹12,999, respectively.