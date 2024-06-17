Vivo V40, V40 Lite debut globally

Vivo has finally unveiled the V40 and V40 Lite in the global markets.
The models were presented at an event in Madrid as the successors of the Vivo V30 lineup. The series offers some interesting details for fans, including a curved display. In addition, the Vivo V40 has become the first standard V-series model to be armed with Zeiss technology in its camera system.
The V40 Lite is now available for €399, but the Vivo V40 will be released next month for €599. After their release in the global market, the two phones are expected to arrive in India later, although Vivo still has to make this announcement official.
Here are the details of the two 5G V40 series smartphones:
Vivo V40
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- 12GB RAM (support 12GB extended RAM)
- 512GB UFS 2.2 storage
- 6.78” 120Hz 1.5K curved AMOLED with 4500 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP ZEISS main camera with OIS and 50MP ZEISS ultrawide unit
- Selfie: 50MP with AF
- 5,500mAh battery
- 80W FlashCharge
- FunTouchOS 14
- IP68 rating
- Stellar Silver and Nebula Purple colors
Vivo V40 Lite
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 8GB RAM (supports 8GB RAM extension)
- 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (supports microSD)
- 6.78” Full HD+ curved AMOLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5,500mAh battery
- 44W FlashCharge
- FunTouchOS 14
- IP64 rating
- Classy Brown and Dreamy White colors