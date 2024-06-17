Vivo V40, V40 Lite debut globally

Vivo has finally unveiled the V40 and V40 Lite in the global markets.

The models were presented at an event in Madrid as the successors of the Vivo V30 lineup. The series offers some interesting details for fans, including a curved display. In addition, the Vivo V40 has become the first standard V-series model to be armed with Zeiss technology in its camera system.

The V40 Lite is now available for €399, but the Vivo V40 will be released next month for €599. After their release in the global market, the two phones are expected to arrive in India later, although Vivo still has to make this announcement official.

Here are the details of the two 5G V40 series smartphones:

Vivo V40

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

12GB RAM (support 12GB extended RAM)

512GB UFS 2.2 storage

6.78” 120Hz 1.5K curved AMOLED with 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP ZEISS main camera with OIS and 50MP ZEISS ultrawide unit

Selfie: 50MP with AF

5,500mAh battery

80W FlashCharge

FunTouchOS 14

IP68 rating

Stellar Silver and Nebula Purple colors

Vivo V40 Lite