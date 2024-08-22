Redmi Note 14 Pro gets 90W fast charging power

The Redmi Note 14 Pro should soon arrive with a 90W fast charging capability.

That’s according to the phone’s 3C certification in China, where it was spotted carrying the 24115RA8EC model number. This indicates that the phone in the listing is the version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro dedicated to the Chinese market.

The detail should be good news to anticipating fans, as Redmi Note 14 Pro’s predecessor only offers 67W charging. With this, getting a higher 90W power should allow the phone to charge faster.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Redmi Note 14 Pro, which is said to be the first phone to use the newly launched Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. According to Qualcomm, compared to the 7s Gen 2, the new SoC can offer 20% better CPU performance, a 40% faster GPU, and 30% better AI and 12% power-saving capabilities.

Other details recently discovered in the Redmi Note 14 Pro include its micro-curved 1.5K display, better camera setup, and a bigger battery compared to its predecessor. As for its camera, while various reports agree that there will be a 50MP main camera, a recent discovery revealed that the Chinese and global versions of the phone will differ in one section of the camera system. According to a leak, while both versions will have a triple camera setup, the Chinese version will have a macro unit, while the global variant will receive a telephoto camera.

