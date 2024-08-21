Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is the first phone to use Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 – Report

A HyperOS source code shows that the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will use the newly launched Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, making it the first smartphone to employ this component.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is expected to arrive in China next month, with its global release happening later. Now, ahead of its arrival, XiaomiTime spotted the phone in the HyperOS source code.

According to the code, the phone will include the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which was recently launched. The discovery affirms earlier leaks and claims, with the outlet noting that it will be the first smartphone to use the chip. This is not entirely surprising since Xiaomi has an agreement with Qualcomm about its newly launched chips.

As per the semiconductors and wireless telecommunications company, compared to 7s Gen 2, the new SoC can offer 20% better CPU performance, a 40% faster GPU, and 30% better AI and 12% power saving capabilities.

Aside from the chip, the code shows that the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will have its China and global versions. As usual, there will be differences between the two, and the code shows that one section to experience that is the camera department. As per the code, while both versions will have a triple camera setup, the Chinese version will have a macro unit, while the global variant will receive a telephoto camera.

The news follows an earlier leak about the phone’s design. According to the render, the Note 14 Pro will have a semi-rounded camera island surrounded by a silver metal material. The back panel appears to be flat, suggesting that the side frames will also be flat. Other details expected from the handheld include the micro-curved 1.5K display, 50MP main camera, better camera setup, and a bigger battery compared to its predecessor.

