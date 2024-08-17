Redmi Note 14 Pro design leak shows new design for upcoming series

The Redmi Note 14 series will arrive in China next month, and it seems Xiaomi will introduce a huge design change. According to a recent leak of the Redmi Note 14 Pro, instead of the classic boxy camera islands in Note devices, the new series will have a rounded module.

Xiaomi is now reportedly preparing to launch the Redmi Note 14 series in China in September, and the devices could soon be introduced to the global market in November. One of the models includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro, which is believed to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, a micro-curved 1.5K display, and a 50MP main camera. According to reports, the company will also significantly introduce a change in the external design of the series.

According to the latest leak of the Redmi Note 14 Pro, it will have a semi-rounded camera island surrounded by a silver metal material. The back panel appears to be flat, suggesting that the side frames will also be flat.

The render echoes the detail shared by an earlier one, wherein the Redmi Note 14 Pro was shown boasting the same camera island design. However, unlike the new render, the old leak has a back panel with a ridge in the center.

The news follows an earlier leak revealing some significant details about the smartphone, including its camera system and chip. The specifications of the lenses are unknown, but a leaker suggested that there will be a huge improvement over the Redmi Note 13’s 108MP wide (f/1.7, 1/1.67″) / 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2) / 2MP depth (f/2.4) rear camera arrangement. In the battery department, rumors claim that the series could have a battery exceeding the current 5000mAh battery capacity of the Redmi Note 13.

