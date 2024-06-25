Redmi Note 14 series appears on IMEI ahead of China, India, global launch starting September

The models in the Redmi Note 14 lineup have been spotted in the IMEI database, confirming that Redmi is now preparing them for launch. Aside from their existence, the appearance of the models on the said platform also confirmed the debut timeframe of the models and the markets that will welcome them.

The models in the series include the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. The model numbers of the devices have been spotted on IMEI by folks at XiaomiTime, with the report sharing the following internal identifications of the handhelds:

24090RA29G, 24090RA29I, 24090RA29C

24115RA8EG, 24115RA8EI, 24115RA8EC

24094RAD4G, 24094RAD4I, 24094RAD4C

Based on the model numbers shown, the “24” segment confirms that the models will debut this year, 2024. The third and fourth numbers, on the other hand, show the month of their debut. This means that two of the models will be released in September, while the last one will be introduced in November.

Aside from those details, the last letters of the model numbers (e.g., C, I, and G) confirm that the devices will be offered in China, India, and global markets.

No other details about the models are available at the moment, but we’re hoping that they will introduce huge improvements over their predecessors: the Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.