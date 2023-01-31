POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 Update: A New Era of Performance and Style

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

POCO X3 NFC is a smartphone developed by POCO, a subsidiary of Xiaomi. It was released in September 2020 and is part of the POCO X series of phones. There are millions of POCO X3 NFC users and they enjoy using their smartphones. Recently, MIUI 14 has been on the agenda for many models.

So what’s the latest for POCO X3 NFC? When will the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 update be released? For those wondering when the new MIUI interface will come, here it is! Today we are announcing the release date of POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14.

POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 Update

POCO X3 NFC was launched in 2020. It comes out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 12. It is currently running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Working very quickly and smoothly in its current state. The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch IPS LCD 120Hz display, high performance Snapdragon 732G SOC and 5160mAh battery. Known as one of the best price/performance devices in its segment, the POCO X3 NFC is very impressive. Millions of people enjoy using POCO X3 NFC.

The MIUI 14 update for POCO X3 NFC will bring a significant improvement over previous versions of the software. The old version the MIUI 13 needs to cover its deficiencies with the new MIUI 14. Xiaomi has already started preparations for POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 UI.

It is expected to improve the user experience and significantly increase the performance of the device. Users already want the POCO X3 NFC to receive the MIUI 14 update. However, the update is not ready at the moment, it is being prepared. Let’s take a look at the latest status of the update together!

The last internal MIUI build of the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 update is here! The new MIUI update based on Android 12 is being tested on the smartphone. This confirms that POCO X3 NFC will get MIUI 14 in the near future. This information is received through the MIUI server, so it is reliable. The last internal MIUI build is V14.0.0.2.SJGMIXM.

The update isn’t quite ready, but it’s great that the new MIUI version 14 is already being prepared. Because POCO X3 NFC users are looking forward to MIUI 14. It should be noted that the new upcoming MIUI is based on Android 12. POCO X3 NFC will not receive the Android 13 update. Although this is sad, you will still be able to experience the MIUI 14 interface in the near future.

Soon, MIUI 14 Global will be launched with the Xiaomi 13 series and will start rolling out on many smartphones. So when will the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 update be available to users? What is the release date of the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 update? This update will roll out to users from Q2 2023. Please wait patiently until then. We will inform you about new developments.

Where can download the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.