POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 both are most talking smartphones on gaming is a very popular activity. Nowadays, most of us use phones for more than just calling and messaging. Therefore, when you are planning to buy a smartphone, you might want to know if it is good for gaming. As technology gets more and more developed, smartphones become able to play games that demand more processing power. So as time goes on, smartphones start being able to provide a better gaming experience. There are many Xiaomi phones on the market that can offer an amazing gaming experience. In our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison we are going to take a look at the features of two phones that can offer this gaming experience in a great way.

When comparing two smartphones in terms of their ability to provide a good gaming experience, we need to do this in a different way than a regular comparison. Because in a regular comparison between two phones, things that are not important for gaming may be important. For example, factors such as camera quality are among those things that are not very significant for gaming. Also, some factors become especially important when doing a gaming comparison between two phones. Basically, some of these factors are processor, GPU and display features of the phones. Therefore on our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison, we are going to look at such features. Now let’s dive in and compare the gaming experience that these phones provide in detail.

POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison: Specs

If we are going to make a fair POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison, specs are definitely the first place to start. Because the technical specs of a phone can affect the gaming experience a lot. While it is important for the general performance of the phone, it gets even more important for gaming. And there are many factors in terms of specs that can affect the gaming experience of a phone.

Firstly, we are going to start by taking a look at the sizes, weights and display features of these phones. Then we will continue on by checking out the processors and CPU setups of these phones. Since GPU is important for gaming, we will then continue with that. After these, we will learn about the batteries as well as the internal memory and RAM configurations of these phones.

Size and Basic Specs

Although it may not seem so important for gaming, the size and weight of a smartphone is very significant. Because these two factors can impact the ease of use. For instance, if you play games on a smartphone that doesn’t have the right size and weight for you, it may impact your gaming experience negatively. So we will start our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison by checking out these two factors.

Firstly, the dimensions of POCO X4 Pro 5G are 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in). So it is a moderately sized smartphone. Then the dimensions of Redmi K50 are 163.1 x 76.2 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 3.00 x 0.33 in). Therefore Redmi K50 is smaller in terms of height and slightly larger in terms of width and thickness. Also, Redmi K50 is the lighter option among these two, with a weight of 201 g (7.09 oz). Meanwhile the weight of POCO X4 Pro 5G is 205 g (7.23 oz).

Display

As far as the gaming experience goes, the display features of a smartphone are fairly important. Because gaming is a highly visual experience. So if you are thinking of buying a new smartphone that you want to get a good gaming experience from, it is important to check out its display features. This is why in our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison, the next factor that we are going to look at is the display quality.

Let’s start by taking a look at the screen sizes of these phones. Basically, both of these smartphones have the same screen size. They both have a 6.67-inch screen that takes up around 107.4 cm2. However, being the smaller phone in terms of the total size, Redmi K50 has a screen-to-body ratio of around 86.4%. This ratio is around %86 for POCO X4 Pro 5G. In terms of display quality, there are some important differences. For instance, POCO X4 Pro 5G has an AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, while Redmi K50 has an OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. Also, Redmi K50 has 1440 x 3200 pixels screen resolution, while POCO X4 Pro 5G has 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution.

Therefore we can say that when we compare the display quality of these phones, we can say that Redmi K50 is the winner here. Also, Redmi K50 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for its screen protection. Meanwhile POCO X4 Pro 5G has Corning Gorilla Glass 5. So this is another advantage that Redmi K50 has over POCO X4 Pro 5G.

Processors and CPU Setups

Another very important factor to consider when picking a phone for gaming is the processor of the phone. Because the processor of a smartphone can impact its performance levels to a high degree. This can become especially important when gaming. Since a subpar processor can ruin your gaming experience, picking the phone with the better processor is a good idea.

Firstly, POCO X4 Pro 5G has Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G as its chipset. Then within its octa core CPU setup, it has two 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold and six 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver cores. So we can say that it has a pretty solid chipset and CPU setup that can play lots of games. However, Redmi K50 can be more advantageous in this regard. Because Redmi K50 has MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is a pretty decent option. And within its CPU setup it has four 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 and four 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. In short, if you are looking for a smartphone for gaming, Redmi K50 can provide better performance levels than POCO X4 Pro 5G.

Graphics

When we are talking about gaming on a smartphone, we can’t do without talking about its GPU. Because GPU stands for graphics processing unit and it is very important in gaming. So a strong GPU is crucial for being able to play games that have advanced graphics on your phone. And if your phone doesn’t have a good GPU, you may struggle with playing high graphics games with good performance. Also sometimes, you may not be able to play certain games at all.

POCO X4 Pro 5G has Adreno 619 as its GPU. It is a very good GPU with an Antutu 8 benchmark value of 318469. Also this GPU’s GeekBench 5.2 benchmark value is 10794. Meanwhile Redmi K50 has Mali-G610 as its GPU. Compared to the GPU of POCO X4 Pro 5G, this GPU has higher benchmark values. To be specific, Mali-G610’s Antutu 8 benchmark value is 568246 and its GeekBench 5.2 benchmark value is 18436. So in terms of their GPUs, Redmi K50 is the better option compared to POCO X4 Pro 5G.

Battery Life

While CPU and GPU of a smartphone matters in terms of gaming for good performance levels, battery life length is another significant factor. Because if you want to be able to play games on your phone for long times, a lengthy battery life can be useful. If you are looking for a phone with long battery life, mAh level of its battery matters. Also, the chipset of the phone can impact its battery life, too.

When we compare the batteries of these phones, we can see that there is some difference between the two. Firstly, POCO X4 Pro 5G has a 5000 mAh battery. Then Redmi K50 has a 5500 mAh battery. Also, in terms of chipsets, Redmi K50’s chipset can provide slightly longer battery life. So we can say that Redmi K50 can provide a lengthier battery life. The batteries of both of these phones support fast charging 67W and according to the advertised values they can both charge to 100% in less than 1 hour.

Memory and RAM Configurations

In terms of specs of a smartphone, another important factor is the memory and RAM configurations. Because first of all the RAM of a smartphone can impact its performance. This can become extra important when you are playing games on your phone. Then if you love playing lots of games on your phone, storage space may be important, too. Therefore at this point in our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison, we are going to take a look at the memory and RAM configuration options of these phones.

Firstly, in terms of memory and RAM configurations, POCO X4 Pro 5G has two options. One of these options has 128 GB of storage space and 6 GB of RAM, while the other one has 256 GB storage space and 8 GB of RAM. Meanwhile Redmi K50 has three options for its memory and RAM configurations. One of these options has 128 GB of storage space and 8 GB of RAM. The other two options offer 256 GB of storage space, with one of them having 8 GB of RAM and the other one 12 GB of RAM.

So both of these phones have 128 GB and 256 GB options for internal storage. However, Redmi K50 offers 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options, while POCO X4 Pro 5G offers only 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Although in terms of RAM, Redmi K50 is the better option, if you want extra storage space POCO X4 Pro 5G may be more advantageous. Because POCO X4 Pro 5G supports microSDXC for extra storage space, while Redmi K50 doesn’t have a memory card slot.

POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison: Price

As you can see, Redmi K50 can be the better option between these two amazing smartphones. However, in terms of price, POCO X4 Pro 5G may be the more advantageous one. Because POCO X4 Pro 5g’s price range is around $345 to $380 in many stores. In comparison, currently Redmi K50 is available on many stores for around $599.

Even though these prices may differ according to the configurations of these phones that you pick and the store you buy the phone from, POCO X4 Pro 5G is cheaper than Redmi K50. Also, let’s not forget to mention that the prices of these phones may change over time as well.

POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison: Pros and Cons

By reading our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison, you might have had a clearer idea on which one of these phones may offer a better gaming experience. However, let’s not forget that considering all of the factors that we have talked about can be fairly difficult.

Therefore at this point you might be needing to check out the pros and cons of both of these phones compared to each other in terms of gaming experience. So we have brought together some of the advantages and disadvantages that these phones may have against each other in terms of gaming.

POCO X4 Pro 5G Pros and Cons

Pros

Has a microSD card slot which you can use for extra storage space.

Features a 3.5mm jack port.

Cheper than the other option.

Cons

Lower performance levels than the other one as well as a display quality that is not as good.

Has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, while the other option has 8 GB and 12 GB RAM choices.

Shorter battery life length.

The heavier smartphone among the two.

Redmi K50 Pros and Cons

Pros

Can provide users with better performance levels than the other option.

Offers better display quality.

Although their screen sizes are the same, this option has a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Offers 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options compared to the other option’s 6 GB and 8GB RAM choices.

Has a battery with larger capacity.

This one is the lighter option between the two.

Uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for screen protection.

Cons

Doesn’t have a microSD slot.

More expensive than the other option.

POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison Summary

So with our POCO X4 Pro 5G vs. Redmi K50 comparison, you might now have a clearer idea on which one of these two phones can provide a better gaming experience. While the POCO X4 Pro 5G is the cheaper option between the two, Redmi K50 is the winner on many levels.

Basically, Redmi K50 can provide better performance levels as well as a better visual experience than POCO X4 Pro 5G. Also, it has a battery with larger capacity and 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options, compared to POCO X4 Pro 5G’s 6 GB and 8 GB RAM choices.